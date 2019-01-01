My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

dotcom boom

Did We Learn Nothing From the Dot-Com Bust?
Lessons

Did We Learn Nothing From the Dot-Com Bust?

A lot of 'tech' these days would fit perfectly into the pre-bust dot-com era-and that should have us all very, very nervous.
John C. Dvorak | 4 min read
Future Startups Will Succeed Only If They Acknowledge These Harsh Realities

Future Startups Will Succeed Only If They Acknowledge These Harsh Realities

Cloud computing is inexorably pushing the world to an integrated economy that politics can slow but not stop.
Dan Blacharski | 7 min read