Dove

Dove Has Introduced Soap Bottles for Different Body Types, and Shocker! People Are Mocking It.
Marketing

Dove Has Introduced Soap Bottles for Different Body Types, and Shocker! People Are Mocking It.

The company has unveiled a limited run of soap bottles that are meant to mirror various body shapes.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
5 of the Most Controversial Ads in Recent History

5 of the Most Controversial Ads in Recent History

From puppy mills to beauty standards, the themes of these commercials provoked polarizing reactions.
Laura Entis | 7 min read
New Dove Campaign Aims to Cleanse Twitter of Rampant Trolling and Hate-Speech

New Dove Campaign Aims to Cleanse Twitter of Rampant Trolling and Hate-Speech

Entitled #SpeakBeautiful, the multi-tiered campaign will aim to incite a domino effect of positivity.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Catch Up With These 3 Big Waves in Marketing to Women

Catch Up With These 3 Big Waves in Marketing to Women

From Beyoncé to Sheryl Sandberg, women are speaking out about how they really lead their lives. Companies chasing their dollars may wish to take heed.
Brittany Hunley and Morgan Boyer | 6 min read
How These 10 Marketing Campaigns Became Viral Hits

How These 10 Marketing Campaigns Became Viral Hits

Any company can create word-of-mouth ad -- all it takes is a clever idea and skillful execution.
Jason Ankeny | 15+ min read

Dove Pulls NJ 'Armpit' Billboard in Wake of Criticism
Reputation Management

Dove Pulls NJ 'Armpit' Billboard in Wake of Criticism

Unilever made the call to drop a Dove ad that called New Jersey 'the Armpit of America.'
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read