Dove
Marketing
The company has unveiled a limited run of soap bottles that are meant to mirror various body shapes.
From puppy mills to beauty standards, the themes of these commercials provoked polarizing reactions.
Entitled #SpeakBeautiful, the multi-tiered campaign will aim to incite a domino effect of positivity.
From Beyoncé to Sheryl Sandberg, women are speaking out about how they really lead their lives. Companies chasing their dollars may wish to take heed.
Any company can create word-of-mouth ad -- all it takes is a clever idea and skillful execution.
Reputation Management
Unilever made the call to drop a Dove ad that called New Jersey 'the Armpit of America.'
