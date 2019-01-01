My Queue

downtime

How Busy Entrepreneurs Can Unwind and Regain Composure
Personal Health

How Busy Entrepreneurs Can Unwind and Regain Composure

Implement these five strategies to be healthier, happier and more productive.
Pratik Dholakiya | 5 min read
8 Things Successful People Do With Their Downtime

8 Things Successful People Do With Their Downtime

If Bill Gates and Sheryl Sandberg do it, who are you to argue against downtime?
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
5 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Get Ahead Over the Holidays

5 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Get Ahead Over the Holidays

Ready for a break? Of course you're not. Keep yourself productive using the following strategies.
Andrew Cohen | 5 min read
7 Ways to Maximize Downtime

7 Ways to Maximize Downtime

Amazingly, the most precious resource we have -- our time -- is often wasted or at best mismanaged. Sometimes, we don't even realize it.
John Brubaker | 5 min read
These 4 Apps Will Make Your Dining-Out Experience Awesome

These 4 Apps Will Make Your Dining-Out Experience Awesome

You can pair the perfect wine, pay for your meal and more -- right from your phone.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read

More From This Topic

A Frequent Business Traveler's Rewarding Trip to 'Nowhere'
Business Travel

A Frequent Business Traveler's Rewarding Trip to 'Nowhere'

A Waze manager just got back from celebrated travel writer Pico Iyer's favorite destination.
Eric M. Ruiz | 6 min read
An Entrepreneur's Guide to Dealing With Downtime
Time Management

An Entrepreneur's Guide to Dealing With Downtime

Anyone launching a startup must to learn to play the "hurry up and wait" game quite often.
Natalie Bounassar | 5 min read