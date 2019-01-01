There are no Videos in your queue.
Downturn
Economic Downturn
Entrepreneurship is not all good times. In fact, surviving business setbacks is the defining charachetistic of being an entrepreneur.
The Great Recession panicked many business leaders into rash moves that weakened their companies. Make adjustments but don't abandon what built your brand.
For small towns across the U.S. to grow again after the worst recession since the Great Depression, here's a suggestion: Ask entrepreneurs for help.
Whether you are trimming your operation to streamline your successful business or save your recession-affected enterprise, consider these tips.
A new study shows industries and states where business failure rates actually declined during the recession. See how your state stacked up.
Growth Strategies
Business owners who've survived the downturn have gained some useful skills that could pay off as the economy improves.
