My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

DraftKings

New York Judge Orders FanDuel and DraftKings to Shut Down in State, Companies Plan to Appeal
Legal Issues

New York Judge Orders FanDuel and DraftKings to Shut Down in State, Companies Plan to Appeal

The daily fantasy sports league companies are facing increasing scrutiny.
Reuters | 4 min read
DraftKings Is Well-Positioned in Fight With NY's AG, Lawyer Says

DraftKings Is Well-Positioned in Fight With NY's AG, Lawyer Says

The short-term fantasy sports platform will face off against New York's Attorney General in an hour-long meeting Wednesday.
Daniel Roberts | 10 min read
NY's AG Takes Steps to Shut Down DraftKings, FanDuel

NY's AG Takes Steps to Shut Down DraftKings, FanDuel

The state's top prosecutor says daily fantasy sports sites are forms of illegal gambling.
Reuters | 3 min read