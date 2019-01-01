My Queue

Have a Plan, Not a Dream -- How to Set Realistic Goals for Your New Business
Have a Plan, Not a Dream -- How to Set Realistic Goals for Your New Business

It's an exciting time to start a new business, but many people have unrealistic ideas on what it takes.
Keren Lerner | 5 min read
To Live the Dream You Have to Schedule Time to Dream

To Live the Dream You Have to Schedule Time to Dream

Stagnation starts when you're too busy to consider what could be done better.
Karl Wirth | 8 min read
Why Recording and Sharing Your Dreams Should Be Part of Your Morning Routine

Why Recording and Sharing Your Dreams Should Be Part of Your Morning Routine

Learn how to set up your brain for a successful day.
Natalie MacNeil | 4 min read
The Homeless Man Who Went Viral for Handing Out His Résumé on a Highway Had Quit His Job to Become an Entrepreneur -- and Even Though He Failed, He Plans to Try Again

The Homeless Man Who Went Viral for Handing Out His Résumé on a Highway Had Quit His Job to Become an Entrepreneur -- and Even Though He Failed, He Plans to Try Again

David Casarez quit his job as a web developer at General Motors to launch his own tech startup.
Shana Lebowitz | 4 min read
40 Successful Entrepreneurs Reveal What They Wanted to Be When They Grew Up

40 Successful Entrepreneurs Reveal What They Wanted to Be When They Grew Up

Start early, think big.
Nina Zipkin | 15+ min read

How to Listen to Your Intuition and Create Your Dream Life
How to Listen to Your Intuition and Create Your Dream Life

Your dream life starts the moment you choose.
Ellevate | 6 min read
5 Tips to Stop Dreaming and Start Doing
5 Tips to Stop Dreaming and Start Doing

Here's how you can make your big ideas a reality.
Emily Richett | 2 min read
Envisioning Success Is Your Best First Step to Making Your Dreams a Reality
Envisioning Success Is Your Best First Step to Making Your Dreams a Reality

Picture vividly in your mind what your success will look like. It's tough mental work but success takes real work.
Pete Canalichio | 8 min read
The Importance of Dreaming Big and Envisioning Success
The Importance of Dreaming Big and Envisioning Success

What else are we here for if not to live our dreams?
Lewis Howes | 1 min read
The Secrets to Reaching Your Goals Are Persistence, Confidence and a Belief in Yourself
The Secrets to Reaching Your Goals Are Persistence, Confidence and a Belief in Yourself

Israeli artist Sivan Sternbach shares her story of persistence, rejection and an unshakeable belief in herself.
Rose Leadem | 5 min read
Don't Follow Your Passion: 4 Reasons Why Making a Business Out of Something You Love Is a Mistake
Don't Follow Your Passion: 4 Reasons Why Making a Business Out of Something You Love Is a Mistake

The best businesses don't care about you or your passions.
Carol Roth | 5 min read
Why There's No Better Time Than the Present to Follow Your Dreams
Why There's No Better Time Than the Present to Follow Your Dreams

We are not guaranteed any more time than the breath we are taking in this very moment.
Lewis Howes | 1 min read
The Importance of Having Courage
The Importance of Having Courage

It's not hard to dream big.
Lewis Howes | 2 min read
Upgrade Your Beliefs to Match Your Passions
Upgrade Your Beliefs to Match Your Passions

You have to turn your dream into a reality.
Lewis Howes | 1 min read
4 Actions to Help You Recover From a Crushed Dream
4 Actions to Help You Recover From a Crushed Dream

Injury forced this promising NFL player out of his first and only pro game. Here's how he recovered from his personal tragedy and how you can, too.
Matt Mayberry | 8 min read