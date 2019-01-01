Dress Codes

My Queue

What to Do When Your Client Is Just Not Referable
If you find yourself in this situation, make sure you are able to take feedback and adjust.
Ivan Misner | 4 min read
What Does Your Office Dress Code Say About Your Brand?

Is your dress code 'casual clothing' or 'smart casual' and what's the difference? Your code might say more about your brand than you realize.
Anna Johansson | 5 min read
Investing in Your Employees Is the Smartest Business Decision You Can Make

Richard Branson put it best: Customers come second, employees first. It's a philosophy that brings unexpected benefits to both the company and its clients.
Parth Misra | 11 min read
The Science of the First Impression: 5 Elements of a Great First Impression

The first impression informs how you're thought of well beyond the first moment, so get it right.
Carolyn Sun | 8 min read
Ask the Etiquette Expert: How to Enforce a Summertime Dress Code

Defining "appropriate'' dress to everyone's satisfaction is a challenge.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read

How to Dress the Part as an Entrepreneur
Wouldn't you rather your doctor wear a white coat than flip-flops?
Patrick Bet-David | 2 min read
Air France Offers Compromise After Flight Attendants' Outrage at Headscarf Rule
Those who aren't comfortable wearing a headscarf in Tehran can fly to other locations, the company said.
Claire Zillman | 3 min read
Why Get Dressed Up For Work When You Could Wear Bammies, 'Business Jammies'?
'Get Comfy. Like a Boss.' Or like look lazy, like a sloth?
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Why You Still Have to Dress for Success
Even in this era of jeans and T-shirts in the office, I still get dressed up -- for work, for fun and even for a weekend night at home.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
Embrace Your Quirks. Invest in Your Personal Brand and Boost Your Business.
Focusing on how you present yourself to the world will help your company grow.
Elliot Tomaeno | 4 min read
What's the Difference Between Business Casual and Smart Casual? A Handy Guide on How to Dress. (Infographic)
If you're not sure how to dress, we've got your back.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
How to Dress for Success in a 'Business Casual' Office
Business casual can be interpreted many ways, depending on the industry and company. Here are tips on how to navigate business casual dress successfully.
Carolyn Sun | 5 min read
These 'Dressy' Sweatpants Are Killing It on Kickstarter
The menswear brand Public Rec was launched by a sweatpants aficionado on a mission to make loungewear look less like PJs.
Catherine Clifford | 1 min read
Dress for Success This Summer With These 5 Style Tips for Men
In business, what you wear speaks to the type of person you are. An expert shares what's in this season.
Peter Gasca | 5 min read
Business Ultra-Casual: Would You Wear This Sweat-'Suit' to the Office?
Dude, terry cloth isn't just for towels and tracksuits anymore.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read