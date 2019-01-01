There are no Videos in your queue.
Dress for Success
First Impressions
The first impression informs how you're thought of well beyond the first moment, so get it right.
Defining "appropriate'' dress to everyone's satisfaction is a challenge.
It's very hard to give a presentation so good that it overcomes a bad first impression.
Wouldn't you rather your doctor wear a white coat than flip-flops?
Improve your image and build confidence by dressing one level up.
