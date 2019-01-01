My Queue

Dress for Success

The Science of the First Impression: 5 Elements of a Great First Impression
First Impressions

The Science of the First Impression: 5 Elements of a Great First Impression

The first impression informs how you're thought of well beyond the first moment, so get it right.
Carolyn Sun | 8 min read
Ask the Etiquette Expert: How to Enforce a Summertime Dress Code

Ask the Etiquette Expert: How to Enforce a Summertime Dress Code

Defining "appropriate'' dress to everyone's satisfaction is a challenge.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Don't Underestimate the Importance of Making a Good First Impression

Don't Underestimate the Importance of Making a Good First Impression

It's very hard to give a presentation so good that it overcomes a bad first impression.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 5 min read
How to Dress the Part as an Entrepreneur

How to Dress the Part as an Entrepreneur

Wouldn't you rather your doctor wear a white coat than flip-flops?
Patrick Bet-David | 2 min read
One Secret of Successful People I Just Finally Adopted

One Secret of Successful People I Just Finally Adopted

Improve your image and build confidence by dressing one level up.
Jerry Jao | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Why Get Dressed Up For Work When You Could Wear Bammies, 'Business Jammies'?
Fashion

Why Get Dressed Up For Work When You Could Wear Bammies, 'Business Jammies'?

'Get Comfy. Like a Boss.' Or like look lazy, like a sloth?
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Why You Still Have to Dress for Success
Dress for Success

Why You Still Have to Dress for Success

Even in this era of jeans and T-shirts in the office, I still get dressed up -- for work, for fun and even for a weekend night at home.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
5 Business Advantages of a Simple Wardrobe
Clothes

5 Business Advantages of a Simple Wardrobe

You can use the time and money you don't waste figuring out how to dress for success to actually succeed.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
What's the Difference Between Business Casual and Smart Casual? A Handy Guide on How to Dress. (Infographic)
Fashion

What's the Difference Between Business Casual and Smart Casual? A Handy Guide on How to Dress. (Infographic)

If you're not sure how to dress, we've got your back.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Dress for Success This Summer With These 5 Style Tips for Men
Fashion

Dress for Success This Summer With These 5 Style Tips for Men

In business, what you wear speaks to the type of person you are. An expert shares what's in this season.
Peter Gasca | 5 min read
Fashion-Savvy Ways to Shape Your Image to Score Business Success
Dress Codes

Fashion-Savvy Ways to Shape Your Image to Score Business Success

Three experts provide their advice for competitive grooming.
Karima Mariama-Arthur | 5 min read
Your Attire Speaks Volumes Before You Open Your Mouth
Dress Codes

Your Attire Speaks Volumes Before You Open Your Mouth

Dress to impress the audience at your next presentation. Your grooming and sprucing up become part of the message.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Goodbye, Suits. Sport These Smart Looks but Shun Interview No-nos.
Dress Codes

Goodbye, Suits. Sport These Smart Looks but Shun Interview No-nos.

Prove you understand the culture of the startup world by adding a little personal flare to your professional attire.
Erica Bell and Katie Finnegan | 4 min read
How to Set Your Office's Dress Code
Managing Employees

How to Set Your Office's Dress Code

You'd like your employees to dress for success, but sometimes, they're just a mess. Here are 4 ways to get your employees in appropriate attire.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read
6 Items Every Entrepreneur Needs to Dress for Success
Lifestyle

6 Items Every Entrepreneur Needs to Dress for Success

A fashion expert weighs in on what pieces of clothing business leaders should have in their closets.
Lindsay LaVine | 5 min read