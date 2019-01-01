My Queue

Driverless Cars

Robots Are Stealing Our Jobs
Robots

Robots Are Stealing Our Jobs

A recent study predicts automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030. If you're worried, you should be.
Phil La Duke | 6 min read
General Motors' Layoffs Present Ample Opportunities for Entrepreneurs

General Motors' Layoffs Present Ample Opportunities for Entrepreneurs

Driverless cars are the future. From software to support production to algorithms to battery technology, companies like yours will be needed.
Per Bylund | 5 min read
Dear Young, Future Entrepreneurs: Here's Why You Shouldn't Fear Automation

Dear Young, Future Entrepreneurs: Here's Why You Shouldn't Fear Automation

In a recent study, more than one-third of employed millennials surveyed said they believed that within 20 years, machines would be able to do the job they -- the humans -- do today. Only one in 10 feared that future.
David M. Smith | 5 min read
Grand Theft Auto V Is Helping Teach Driverless Car AI

Grand Theft Auto V Is Helping Teach Driverless Car AI

The game is a very rich and realistic simulation from which to learn to drive.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Can This 24-Year-Old's Startup Prevent 86 Percent of Traffic Accidents?

Can This 24-Year-Old's Startup Prevent 86 Percent of Traffic Accidents?

Coming soon: "safe driving system" technology to keep track of your business's employee-drivers, as well as that teen in the family car.
Anna Johansson | 4 min read

Are Self-Driving Cars Finally Ready for Consumers? What Entrepreneurs Need to Know.
Self-Driving Cars

Are Self-Driving Cars Finally Ready for Consumers? What Entrepreneurs Need to Know.

It's a bit ambitious to say that 2017 will be the year self-driving cars take over, but it's reasonable to expect massive progress this year.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
Do Driverless Cars Spell Doom for the Insurance Industry?
Driverless Cars

Do Driverless Cars Spell Doom for the Insurance Industry?

The insurance-industry landscape is drastically changing in the face of driverless cars. For one thing, rates are expected to go down.
David Macauley | 5 min read
3 Ways to Create Successful Proprietary Tech
Proprietary Information

3 Ways to Create Successful Proprietary Tech

Proprietary, non-replicated technology can help companies establish and sharpen their competitive edges.
David Schwartz | 6 min read
Google, Fiat Chrysler Team Up on Self-Driving Minivans
Self-Driving Cars

Google, Fiat Chrysler Team Up on Self-Driving Minivans

This is the first time that a Silicon Valley company has partnered with a traditional automaker to create a driverless vehicle.
Reuters | 4 min read
Google, Fiat Chrysler Reportedly Working on Self-Driving Car Deal
Self-Driving Cars

Google, Fiat Chrysler Reportedly Working on Self-Driving Car Deal

Anonymous sources say the partnership could be announced soon.
Reuters | 3 min read
Will We Still Need Stoplights in the Self-Driving Future?
Self-Driving Cars

Will We Still Need Stoplights in the Self-Driving Future?

MIT's trying to find out.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
At SXSW: What You Missed This Weekend
SXSW

At SXSW: What You Missed This Weekend

The festival started with Inspirational keynotes, double rainbows and more.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
5 Amazing Innovations Coming to Cars
Cars

5 Amazing Innovations Coming to Cars

From gasless to driverless, vehicles will change dramatically in the coming years.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
Japan Driverless Taxi Startup Eyes Partnerships With Automakers
Self-Driving Cars

Japan Driverless Taxi Startup Eyes Partnerships With Automakers

The venture has set the 2020 Games in Tokyo as a target to develop software to operate driverless cars and an online service to ferry athletes and tourists between Olympic venues and the city's transport hubs.
Reuters | 2 min read
Zenefits to Staffers: No Sex at Work -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Start Up Your Day

Zenefits to Staffers: No Sex at Work -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: Uber defends its background check policy.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read