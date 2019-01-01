My Queue

driving

Study: Drivers Use Their Phones During 88 Percent of Trips
Study: Drivers Use Their Phones During 88 Percent of Trips

The study, by analytics firm Zendrive, found that 'Americans use their phones nearly every single time they get behind the wheel.'
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
This App Helps Students Navigate the Road to Getting Their Driver's Licenses

In lieu of in-person classes, Aceable steers teens towards their driver's licenses via mobile app. Now it's expanding to industries that require professional certifications.
Lindsay Friedman | 5 min read
If You Get In the Way of Google's Self-Driving Car, It Might Shout at You

Forget wimpy horn-honking. Google's autonomous ride could blast messages at passersby from external loudspeakers.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Report: Google, Delphi Self-Driving Cars Careening Into Trouble in California

Four of the 48 autonomous cars on the streets of the Golden State have gotten into fender-benders.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
This Gadget Lets You Text and Use Apps While Driving, Without Looking at Your Smartphone

Fiddling with your smartphone and driving has been shown to be more dangerous than drunk driving. If you're going to do it, you might as well do it safer. That's the big idea behind RayGo.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read