Drones

4 High-Growth Industries for Entrepreneurs in 2019 (Infographic)
Infographics

4 High-Growth Industries for Entrepreneurs in 2019 (Infographic)

AI healthcare -- such as virtual doctors and smart health apps -- saw a 48 percent growth rate since 2013, according to an analysis by 99designs.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
How One Founder Breaks Free From Statistics and Labels

How One Founder Breaks Free From Statistics and Labels

Many descriptors can apply to Trumbull Unmanned Founder Dyan Gibbens: veteran, mom, entrepreneur, Latina, pilot, role breaker; she says none of that completely defines her.
Alice | 2 min read
3 Ways Drone Startups Are Making Dangerous Workplaces Safer

3 Ways Drone Startups Are Making Dangerous Workplaces Safer

Potential hazards such as loose scaffolding or fuel tank leaks are identified earlier.
Yoav Vilner | 4 min read
Google to End Involvement in Pentagon AI Project

Google to End Involvement in Pentagon AI Project

Due to employee backlash, the company will not pursue another contract for the Pentagon's Project Maven, Google Cloud CEO Diane Greene told employees on Friday.
Michael Kan | 2 min read
Your Drone May Soon Need a License Plate

Your Drone May Soon Need a License Plate

The FAA intends to require all drones to have an always-visible government-assigned ID.
2 min read

More From This Topic

The Future of Business: Where Will We Be by 2020?
Technology

The Future of Business: Where Will We Be by 2020?

Join us for this free webinar and learn about the most significant tech trends that will be impacting businesses over the next few years.
Entrepreneur Events | 2 min read
5 Ways Drones Are Changing the World
Drones

5 Ways Drones Are Changing the World

Hint: It's saving lives.
Amy Osmond Cook | 5 min read
KFC Chicken Wings Box Doubles as a Quadcopter
KFC

KFC Chicken Wings Box Doubles as a Quadcopter

Buying Smoky Grilled Wings from KFC in India also gets you a build-it-yourself drone.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
GoPro Gives Up on Drones
GoPro

GoPro Gives Up on Drones

After another rough round of financial reports, the company gives up on the Karma drone.
Jim Fisher | 5 min read
Humans Can Fly in This Drone-Like Electric Hybrid 'Octocopter'
Technology

Humans Can Fly in This Drone-Like Electric Hybrid 'Octocopter'

It's a drone, it's a plane, it's a SureFly.
Lydia Belanger | 2 min read
You Don't Have to Be All That Corporate to Make an Impact With Corporate Social Responsibility
Entrepreneurs

You Don't Have to Be All That Corporate to Make an Impact With Corporate Social Responsibility

Small businesses are making a big splash with their mission-driven awareness in social responsibility.
Carolyn Rodz | 5 min read
Alphabet Is Working With an Australian Company to Deliver Burritos by Drone
Google

Alphabet Is Working With an Australian Company to Deliver Burritos by Drone

Project Wing falls under Division X of Alphabet's holding company dedicated to so-called 'moonshot' projects.
Sarah Kimmorley | 2 min read
The 4 Top Business Investments Right Now
Investments

The 4 Top Business Investments Right Now

Green energy and high-tech industries are best bets for savvy entrepreneurs looking to diversify.
Katherine Keller | 5 min read
The iPhone of Drones Is Being Built by This Teenager
Drones

The iPhone of Drones Is Being Built by This Teenager

With the millions he's raised, his flagship product might become one of the most game-changing drones in the air.
Jesse Hyde | 13 min read
Amazon Delivery Drones May Scan Your Home and Suggest Repairs
Amazon

Amazon Delivery Drones May Scan Your Home and Suggest Repairs

A new patent describes how Amazon's drones will scan your home while delivering packages to see if anything needs fixing.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read