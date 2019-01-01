My Queue

Dropbox

Your First Product Is a Success. Is It Time to Roll Out a Second?
Small Business Heroes

Before committing to a new launch, prepare a thorough process, one that includes all the lessons you learned first time around.
Eyal Lifshitz | 7 min read
Why Steve Jobs Remains the Biggest Challenge to Dropbox's Future

The late Apple founder's vow to take on Dropbox's business could come back to haunt the cloud storage company as it prepares for its IPO.
Vineet Jain | 5 min read
From Cupcakes to a Musical Instrument Room, Step Inside the Dropbox Office

At its San Francisco-based headquarters, the Dropbox culture is all about collaboration and a playful work culture.
Kristin Hunt | 4 min read
Are Your Files a Mess? This Dropbox Exec's Simple Advice Will Change Everything.

Rigid, hierarchy-based file management structures aren't the answer for collaborative, growing companies.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read
It Takes More Than Tech to Get Teams to Collaborate Effectively

The many project management tools available are useful but don't substitute for healthy culture.
Brian T. Anderson | 5 min read

12 Tools for Running Your Business From Anywhere in the World (Infographic)
Managing Remote Teams

Internet access is transforming how companies recruit talent and how tolerant employees are of commutes. The right tools make everyone happier.
Jonathan Long | 1 min read
Using an Old Dropbox Password? Time for a Update.
Dropbox

Dropbox is ensuring that a batch of leaked login credentials don't affect your account security.
David Murphy | 2 min read
6 Free Online Tools to Help Your Business Grow
Productivity Tools

Some of what you need the most is there online simply for asking.
Jonathan Long | 4 min read
Dropbox Cuts Perks, But Not a $100,000 Chrome Panda
Cost Cutting

'We're keeping the panda as a company-wide reminder of the importance of both our past and future in thoughtful spending -- but it's just one example,' read Dropbox's email.
David Murphy | 3 min read
How Airbnb and Dropbox Achieved Tremendous Growth With Referral Marketing
Small Business Heroes

While you can't create a carbon copy of another business's referral program and expect the same results, you can learn a lot by studying some of their components and strategies.
Samuel Edwards | 5 min read
Is Dropbox Planning to Take on Google Docs?
Dropbox

An apparent leak shows that the online file storage company is building a word processing service to challenge Google's.
Kia Kokalitcheva | 3 min read
Dropbox Buys U.S.-Israeli Mobile Document Firm
Acqusitions

CloudOn will become Dropbox's first Israeli office.
Reuters | 1 min read
If 2014 Was the Year of Stolen Consumer Data, Are Corporate Secrets Next?
Cloud Computing

With more companies moving information to the cloud, we could be in for hacks in the business-to-business world.
Tom Scearce | 4 min read
10 Questions to Ask Before Allowing Employees to Telecommute
10 Questions

Expert advice, tips and tools to help businesses hire skilled, trustworthy work-from-home employees.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 8 min read
The 15 Best Productivity Apps for Getting Things Done
Productivity Tools

With these tools, it's never been easier to sketch out an idea, take detailed notes, or stay in touch with your team.
Steven Tweedie | 7 min read