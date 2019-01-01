My Queue

Dry cleaners

Virginia Pharmacist Turns to Dry Cleaning as First-Time Franchisee
Franchise Players

Virginia Pharmacist Turns to Dry Cleaning as First-Time Franchisee

Krishna Gondi was always a fan of ZIPS Dry Cleaners. Now he owns one.
Erin Schultz | 4 min read
Meet Swash, a $500 Garment-Refreshing Machine to Delay Dry Cleaning

Meet Swash, a $500 Garment-Refreshing Machine to Delay Dry Cleaning

The stigmas surrounding re-wearing clothes -- especially among business people with capsule wardrobes -- are significantly lessening, maker Procter & Gamble said.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Franchise Players: An Ex-Convict Starts Life Anew as a Franchisee

Franchise Players: An Ex-Convict Starts Life Anew as a Franchisee

After serving six years for bank fraud, John Rusnak seems to have found redemption in franchising.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
How a Group of Dry-Cleaners Formed a Collective Franchise

How a Group of Dry-Cleaners Formed a Collective Franchise

Zips Dry Cleaners is proof that good things can happen when (lots of) great minds think alike.
Jason Daley | 3 min read