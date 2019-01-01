The 20 entrepreneurs selected for this exercise had to work together in teams to come up with proposals for a three-month-long cross-border mentorship program for startups that Dubai Chamber wants to initiate between the UAE and the African continent.
Under the guidance of entrepreneur, investor and lecturer Ahmed Abdulwahab, the participants received real-world feedback on their ideas and valuable advice on how to upgrade, scale or fine tune their innovations to appeal to investors.
After receiving more than 300 submissions for the 2018 edition of Dubai Smartpreneur Competition, Dubai Startup Hub brought together the 50 top shortlisted startups for a pitching session at Dubai Chamber headquarters to select ten who'd then move to the final round.