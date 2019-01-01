My Queue

Dubai Chamber

Dubai Chamber's Chamberthon In Rwanda Pairs Entrepreneurs From The UAE And Africa To Build A Cross-Border Mentorship Program
Entrepreneurial ecosystems

The 20 entrepreneurs selected for this exercise had to work together in teams to come up with proposals for a three-month-long cross-border mentorship program for startups that Dubai Chamber wants to initiate between the UAE and the African continent.
Aby Sam Thomas | 8 min read
Building Bridges: Dubai Startup Hub's New Mentorship Program To Foster UAE-Africa Cooperation

Startups from the UAE and Africa are set to participate in the first-ever Chamberthon during the Africa Tech Summit in Kigali, Rwanda, from February 13-15, 2019.
Megha Merani | 3 min read
Roadblocks To Innovation: UAE Small Businesses Sound Off On Working With Banks

Small business owners in the UAE sound off on their experience working with the country's financial institutions.
Tamara Pupic | 15+ min read
Pitch Perfect: Dubai Startup Hub Hosts Emirati Pitch Training Workshop

Under the guidance of entrepreneur, investor and lecturer Ahmed Abdulwahab, the participants received real-world feedback on their ideas and valuable advice on how to upgrade, scale or fine tune their innovations to appeal to investors.
Megha Merani | 6 min read
The Search Is On: 10 Startups Selected For Final Round Of 2018 Dubai Smartpreneur Competition

After receiving more than 300 submissions for the 2018 edition of Dubai Smartpreneur Competition, Dubai Startup Hub brought together the 50 top shortlisted startups for a pitching session at Dubai Chamber headquarters to select ten who'd then move to the final round.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Ready, Set, Go: The Third Dubai Smartpreneur Competition Is Now Open For Entries
News and Trends

Open to all entrepreneurs based in the UAE, this year, the competition's categories are on startups who have concepts in the field of blockchain, artificial intelligence and digital transportation.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 5 min read