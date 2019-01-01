My Queue

dubai future accelerators

Innovators

Designs On The Future: Area 2071 Aims To Make The UAE The Leading Nation In The World

Dubai Future Foundation Deputy CEO Abdulaziz Al Jaziri explains the vision for the path-breaking initiative launched by Dubai and the UAE.
Aby Sam Thomas | 9 min read
Startup Loyyal Uses Blockchain Tech To Keep Customers, Well, Loyal

Loyyal is leveraging blockchain and smart contract technology to create a solution for loyalty programs.
Pamella de Leon | 11 min read