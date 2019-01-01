There are no Videos in your queue.
Dubai Smartpreneur Competition
Dubai Startup Hub
The competition is open to all entrepreneurs living in the UAE, and seeks to engage young entrepreneurs in Dubai's strategic initiatives.
After receiving more than 300 submissions for the 2018 edition of Dubai Smartpreneur Competition, Dubai Startup Hub brought together the 50 top shortlisted startups for a pitching session at Dubai Chamber headquarters to select ten who'd then move to the final round.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
