Dubai Startup Hub

Dubai's University Free Zones Strategy To Power New Wave Of Student-Lead Innovation And Entrepreneurship In The Emirate
News and Trends

The strategy is poised to propel the Emirate's startup sector to new heights and play a significant role in the UAE's future growth as a knowledge and innovation economy.
Megha Merani | 8 min read
DIFC FinTech Hive Launches Career Mentorship Program AccelerateHer To Empower Female Talent In Finance And Tech

Financial technology accelerator DIFC FinTech Hive has launched a new mentorship program designed to equip budding female professionals with necessary tools and experience.
Megha Merani | 2 min read
Shortlist Announced For Top 10 Finalists Of Dubai Smartpreneur Competition 4.0

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced the shortlist of its top 10 finalists for the 4th Dubai Smartpreneur Competition.
Megha Merani | 2 min read
Dubai Startup Hub's Startup Hub Panorama Edition 4.0 Looks Into The Emirate's Funding Landscape For Entrepreneurs

Startup Panorama Edition 4.0 provides a 360-degree outlook on the 'what, when and how' of securing funding for UAE startups.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read
Dubai Chamber's New Whitepaper Proposes Solutions To Key Funding Challenges Faced By UAE Startups

The report, titled Helping Startups Access Funding and published in collaboration with Roland Berger, was released during an event in the Entrepreneurship Advocacy series run by Dubai Startup Hub, the entrepreneurial support arm of Dubai Chamber, at its head office in March.
Megha Merani | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Better Together: Co-Founders Of Dubai-Based Startup WakeCap Hassan Albalawi And Ishita Sood Talk Partnership Pros
Co-founders

"Until we formed the company officially, our relationship was based just on trust."
Megha Merani | 8 min read
Side Hustle: Full-Time Employees In The UAE Can Also Take On Part-Time Work At Other Companies
Starting a Business

Wannabe entrepreneurs in the UAE can benefit from changes in the country's labor system that allows for employees to take on part-time work in addition to their full-time roles.
Megha Merani | 4 min read
Dubai Chamber's Chamberthon In Rwanda Pairs Entrepreneurs From The UAE And Africa To Build A Cross-Border Mentorship Program
Entrepreneurial ecosystems

The 20 entrepreneurs selected for this exercise had to work together in teams to come up with proposals for a three-month-long cross-border mentorship program for startups that Dubai Chamber wants to initiate between the UAE and the African continent.
Aby Sam Thomas | 8 min read
GoDaddy Partners With Dubai Startup Hub To Teach Entrepreneurs How To Build A Website In Less Than A Day
Building a Website

Global internet domain registrar and web hosting company GoDaddy held its first 'Digital Me' workshop in the UAE in partnership with Dubai Startup Hub.
Megha Merani | 3 min read
Innovators Invited: Dubai Startup Hub Launches Fourth Edition Of Its Annual Smartpreneur Competition
Dubai Startup Hub

The competition is open to all entrepreneurs living in the UAE, and seeks to engage young entrepreneurs in Dubai's strategic initiatives.
Megha Merani | 4 min read
Matchmaking For Entrepreneurs: Dubai Startup Hub Launches Co-Founder Dubai Program
Co-founders

Co-Founder Dubai is a new program that will help match UAE entrepreneurs with the right co-founder to support their growth plans
Megha Merani | 2 min read
Building Bridges: Dubai Startup Hub's New Mentorship Program To Foster UAE-Africa Cooperation
Mentorship

Startups from the UAE and Africa are set to participate in the first-ever Chamberthon during the Africa Tech Summit in Kigali, Rwanda, from February 13-15, 2019.
Megha Merani | 3 min read
Top Companies Announce Deals With Winners Of The Third Edition Of Dubai Startup Hub's Market Access
Dubai Startup Hub

Emirates Post Group, Aswaaq, Axiom, and Sumitomo Corporation have signed initial cooperation agreements with several startups to collaborate on innovative solutions and projects that solve key challenges they are facing.
Megha Merani | 3 min read
Dubai Startup Hub Launches Third Edition of Market Access Program For Startups And SMEs
Dubai Startup Hub

This edition of the program features projects from Sumitomo Middle East, Emirates Post Group, Axiom Telecom, and Aswaaq LLC.
Megha Merani | 3 min read
Dubai Startup Hub Brings Startups To Exhibit At GITEX Future Stars 2018
News and Trends

Dubai Startup Hub, the entrepreneurship arm of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, brought together startups from across the globe last week to share their ventures at GITEX Future Stars.
Megha Merani | 3 min read