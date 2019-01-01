There are no Videos in your queue.
Dubai Startup Hub
News and Trends
The strategy is poised to propel the Emirate's startup sector to new heights and play a significant role in the UAE's future growth as a knowledge and innovation economy.
Financial technology accelerator DIFC FinTech Hive has launched a new mentorship program designed to equip budding female professionals with necessary tools and experience.
The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced the shortlist of its top 10 finalists for the 4th Dubai Smartpreneur Competition.
Startup Panorama Edition 4.0 provides a 360-degree outlook on the 'what, when and how' of securing funding for UAE startups.
The report, titled Helping Startups Access Funding and published in collaboration with Roland Berger, was released during an event in the Entrepreneurship Advocacy series run by Dubai Startup Hub, the entrepreneurial support arm of Dubai Chamber, at its head office in March.
Co-founders
"Until we formed the company officially, our relationship was based just on trust."
Starting a Business
Wannabe entrepreneurs in the UAE can benefit from changes in the country's labor system that allows for employees to take on part-time work in addition to their full-time roles.
Entrepreneurial ecosystems
The 20 entrepreneurs selected for this exercise had to work together in teams to come up with proposals for a three-month-long cross-border mentorship program for startups that Dubai Chamber wants to initiate between the UAE and the African continent.
Building a Website
Global internet domain registrar and web hosting company GoDaddy held its first 'Digital Me' workshop in the UAE in partnership with Dubai Startup Hub.
Dubai Startup Hub
The competition is open to all entrepreneurs living in the UAE, and seeks to engage young entrepreneurs in Dubai's strategic initiatives.
Co-founders
Co-Founder Dubai is a new program that will help match UAE entrepreneurs with the right co-founder to support their growth plans
Mentorship
Startups from the UAE and Africa are set to participate in the first-ever Chamberthon during the Africa Tech Summit in Kigali, Rwanda, from February 13-15, 2019.
Dubai Startup Hub
Emirates Post Group, Aswaaq, Axiom, and Sumitomo Corporation have signed initial cooperation agreements with several startups to collaborate on innovative solutions and projects that solve key challenges they are facing.
Dubai Startup Hub
This edition of the program features projects from Sumitomo Middle East, Emirates Post Group, Axiom Telecom, and Aswaaq LLC.
News and Trends
Dubai Startup Hub, the entrepreneurship arm of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, brought together startups from across the globe last week to share their ventures at GITEX Future Stars.
