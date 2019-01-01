My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

due diligence

3 Strategies for Entrepreneurs to Win VC Investments
Finance

3 Strategies for Entrepreneurs to Win VC Investments

Do your due diligence.
Amy Shim | 7 min read
7 Steps to Peak Performance in Business and in Life

7 Steps to Peak Performance in Business and in Life

Believe it, you really do reap what you sow.
Andrew D. Wittman | 7 min read
Don't Even Think 'Merger' Without Taking These 5 Steps First

Don't Even Think 'Merger' Without Taking These 5 Steps First

There are plenty of ways for mergers to fall through, but not all are destined for failure. Follow five steps to prevent any last-minute meltdowns.
Michael Burdick | 7 min read
3 Crucial Questions to 'Fail Proof' Your New Business Idea

3 Crucial Questions to 'Fail Proof' Your New Business Idea

Risk is inherent but minimizing it is pretty much common sense, when you stop to think about it.
Daniel DiPiazza | 5 min read
How to Know Your Employees Are Who They Say They Are

How to Know Your Employees Are Who They Say They Are

Protect your business -- and yourself -- from identity theft.
Robert Siciliano | 5 min read

More From This Topic

5 Ways Successful Entrepreneurs Lose Sight of What's Next
Driving Business - Driving Success

5 Ways Successful Entrepreneurs Lose Sight of What's Next

If you aren't running in lean-and-hungry mode even after reaching a goal, you're risking everything you've built.
Richard Lorenzen | 4 min read
7 Steps to Qualify Potential Buyers for Your Business
Selling your Business

7 Steps to Qualify Potential Buyers for Your Business

Before getting down to brass tacks, it's crucial to find out who to invest your time in and who's 'just looking.'
Sam Harrop | 5 min read
Don't Make These 5 Risky Franchise Ownership Mistakes
Franchises

Don't Make These 5 Risky Franchise Ownership Mistakes

If your goal it is be at home every night with your family, don't open a 24/7 shop.
Rick Bisio | 4 min read
Deal or No Deal? Here Are 7 Ways Due Diligence Can Help Before a Final Commitment.
Closing Deals

Deal or No Deal? Here Are 7 Ways Due Diligence Can Help Before a Final Commitment.

Due diligence might sound daunting, but it's really just an in-depth common-sense risk analysis before closing a business deal.
Martin Zwilling | 5 min read
Don't Overlook the Sales Power of Knowing Your Audience
Sales

Don't Overlook the Sales Power of Knowing Your Audience

Do your due diligence research and communicate what you know so you can create a platform for building a long-term relationship.
Jill Schiefelbein | 4 min read
The Simple Way to Vet a Potential Business Partner
Partnerships

The Simple Way to Vet a Potential Business Partner

It's amazing that people seem to spend more time reading reviews of a restaurant they're considering going to for lunch than looking into the companies and people they're considering working with.
Stephen Key | 3 min read
Paging Cindy, If She Exists. (And Why It's Important If She Doesn't.)
Fraud

Paging Cindy, If She Exists. (And Why It's Important If She Doesn't.)

The Internet has flattened the world, but also is fraught with danger. Luckily, the Web has tools to protect yourself and your business.
Issamar Ginzberg | 4 min read
Want to Go on Shark Tank? Here's What You Need to Know.
Shark Tank

Want to Go on Shark Tank? Here's What You Need to Know.

A behind-the-scenes look at the Shark Tank process from two co-founders who pitched the Sharks and walked away with a deal.
Laura Entis | 6 min read
4 Steps to Help You Prepare for the Fundraising Process
Fundraising

4 Steps to Help You Prepare for the Fundraising Process

Raising capital can go much more smoothly when you come to the table prepared.
Ricky Pelletier | 8 min read
A Glitter Bomb? 3 Critical Questions the Buyer of ShipYourEnemiesGlitter Should Have Asked.
Buying a Business

A Glitter Bomb? 3 Critical Questions the Buyer of ShipYourEnemiesGlitter Should Have Asked.

Did the buyer of the viral website waste his money? Due Diligence would have helped.
Thomas Smale | 3 min read