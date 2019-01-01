There are no Videos in your queue.
due diligence
Believe it, you really do reap what you sow.
There are plenty of ways for mergers to fall through, but not all are destined for failure. Follow five steps to prevent any last-minute meltdowns.
Risk is inherent but minimizing it is pretty much common sense, when you stop to think about it.
Protect your business -- and yourself -- from identity theft.
More From This Topic
Selling your Business
Before getting down to brass tacks, it's crucial to find out who to invest your time in and who's 'just looking.'
Franchises
If your goal it is be at home every night with your family, don't open a 24/7 shop.
Closing Deals
Due diligence might sound daunting, but it's really just an in-depth common-sense risk analysis before closing a business deal.
Sales
Do your due diligence research and communicate what you know so you can create a platform for building a long-term relationship.
Partnerships
It's amazing that people seem to spend more time reading reviews of a restaurant they're considering going to for lunch than looking into the companies and people they're considering working with.
Fraud
The Internet has flattened the world, but also is fraught with danger. Luckily, the Web has tools to protect yourself and your business.
Shark Tank
A behind-the-scenes look at the Shark Tank process from two co-founders who pitched the Sharks and walked away with a deal.
Fundraising
Raising capital can go much more smoothly when you come to the table prepared.
Buying a Business
Did the buyer of the viral website waste his money? Due Diligence would have helped.
