Dunkin Donuts

The Top 10 Best Franchises to Open in 2019
Franchise 500

Here's everything you need to know about the top franchises to open from the 'Entrepreneur' Franchise 500.
Entrepreneur Staff | 8 min read
#2 on the Franchise 500: How Dunkin' Continues To Thrive

Even with a forward looking rebrand to just Dunkin', the #2 company on our Franchise 500 list knows its soul.
Matthew McCreary | 2 min read
How These 6 Franchises Have Thrived For Decades

Six companies have been on our Franchise 500 list for at least 38 of the 40 years we've produced the ranking. Here are their secrets.
Hayden Field and Matthew McCreary | 10 min read
4 Ways to Know When It's Time to Rebrand Your Business

Even the most incredible rebrand is wasted if you never actually launch it.
Amanda Bowman | 6 min read
Dunkin' Donuts Announces Big Rebrand. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read

More From This Topic

Why Dunkin' Donuts Is Removing 'Donuts' From Its Name
Dunkin Donuts

What does this rebrand mean for the doughnut franchise?
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
Why It Took Dunkin' Donuts 10 Years to Build the Perfect New Cup
Project Grow

The inside story of the struggle the donut chain had in phasing out its iconic, yet hazardous, styrofoam cup.
Alyssa Giacobbe | 14 min read
Apple's CEO Criticizes Mark Zuckerberg! 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
Why Some States Still Don't Have a Dunkin' Donuts (But Probably Not for Long!)
Dunkin Donuts

Stay tuned, coffee lovers.
David Zax | 2 min read
Krispy Kreme Vs. Dunkin' Donuts: Which Is the Better Franchise Investment for You?
doughnuts

Five factors you should consider before buying one of these doughnut shops.
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
The Top 10 Franchises You Can Buy in 2017
Franchises

The best of the best from Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500 list.
Matthew McCreary | 5 min read
Just How Much Does It Cost to Own a Fast-Food Franchise?
Franchises

Ever wanted to invest in a McDonald's or Taco Bell? Here's what some of the most popular chains will cost you.
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
What Small Businesses Can Learn About Creating a Lasting Brand From Apple, Dunkin' Donuts and CVS
Branding

These three examples provide a template for success.
Ivy Cohen | 6 min read
Former Athletes-Turned-Franchisees Share Insight Into What It takes to Run a Successful Business
Franchise

Because of their business know-how, these former professional athletes have had success on and off the field.
Lindsay Friedman | 4 min read
The Top 20 Fast-Food Franchises of 2016
Franchises

Where does your favorite chain rank?
Carly Okyle | 6 min read

Dunkin’ Donuts is a Massachusetts-born franchise founded in 1950 by Bill Rosenberg that sells coffee, donuts and baked goods. The brand began franchising in 1955, and today is owned by parent company Dunkin' Brands Inc., which also franchises Baskin-Robbins.

 