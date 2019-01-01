My Queue

5 Mobile Apps for Modest Business Owners
Mobile Apps

Not everything -- including apps -- has to be all bells and whistles all the time.
Pratik Dholakiya | 5 min read
How Duolingo Mastered the Fickle Language of Startup Success

Luis Von Ahn, co-founder of the popular free language-learning app, opens up about his passion project's past, present and future.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Duolingo, the Chart-Topping Language App, Unveils a Platform for Teachers

The new classroom dashboard is just one way the learning startup wants to make education more accessible for everyone.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read