There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Dylan Lauren
You've Arrived
A rapid-fire Q&A with the queen of candy -- the founder of Dylan's Candy Bar.
Dylan Lauren, founder of the glam candy retailer, turned down a partnership with the big-box retailer during its startup phase.
The founder of Dylan's Candy Bar drew inspiration from her father, fashion icon Ralph Lauren, to launch her own lifestyle company.
The founder of the luxe candy retailer designed her store to make people smile. She explains how she does it.
The luxe candy brand founder shares her scheduling secret.
More From This Topic
You've Arrived
The sweets mogul runs through this checklist before opening a new retail location.
You've Arrived
The founder of this luxe candy brand says it's important for entrepreneurs to listen to everyone, but ultimately there's only voice that matters.
You've Arrived
Dylan Lauren reveals the detective work behind launching a brick-and-mortar boutique.
You've Arrived
The founder of Dylan's Candy Bar adapts to the businesses around it.
Weekly Tips Roundup
Whether you're selling tech, a menu entree or gummy bears, it's how you make your customers feel that shapes your brand.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?