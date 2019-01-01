My Queue

Dysfunctional Startup

Legal Advice

Sound legal advice is essential, especially when you're just starting out.
Ryan Howard | 3 min read
How to Create a Cohesive Company Culture

It should start even before the company does and, done right, it creates something that survives even the departure of the founders.
Ryan Howard | 6 min read
We Gave Our Employees Fridays Off Paid and Now We Have an Amazing Team

The best employees want to focus on the job and enjoy the life they are living outside the office. They aren't interested in perks that try to make work like recess.
Ryan Howard | 4 min read