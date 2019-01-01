My Queue

I Have Dyslexia. And I Became a Successful Entrepreneur. How You Can, Too.
I Have Dyslexia. And I Became a Successful Entrepreneur. How You Can, Too.

Being unable to distinguish among the different sounds of letters of the alphabet can be scary. But support and an iPhone make a big difference.
Stephen Key | 6 min read
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary: Having Dyslexia Is a 'Superpower' in Business

The multi-millionaire mutual funds magnate sees the learning difference as a 'gift,' not an affliction.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
This New Font Is Designed for People With Dyslexia

Research has suggested dyslexia affects more than one third of U.S. entrepreneurs
Laura Entis | 3 min read
How Being Dyslexic and 'Lousy in School' Made Shark Tank Star Barbara Corcoran a Better Entrepreneur

The millionaire real-estate mogul doesn't let dyslexia hold her back. She uses it to fuel her famously feisty entrepreneurial fire.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read