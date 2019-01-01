My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Dyson

Dyson Files Patent for a 'High-Velocity' Hairbrush
Patents

Dyson Files Patent for a 'High-Velocity' Hairbrush

Check out the plans for this high-tech beauty product.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Dyson Rumored to Be Developing Electric Car Funded by British Government

Dyson Rumored to Be Developing Electric Car Funded by British Government

This is one of many instances of the company branching out beyond vacuum cleaners.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
James Dyson On Five Things To Know Before You Start Your Business

James Dyson On Five Things To Know Before You Start Your Business

Lessons learned through trial and error for would-be entrepreneurs.
James Dyson | 4 min read