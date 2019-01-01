My Queue

E-Books

6 Books That Will Transform Your Mindset About How to Grow Your Business
Business Books

6 Books That Will Transform Your Mindset About How to Grow Your Business

There are no secrets to success if you just read the secrets successful people have written about.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
Why You're Afraid To Write Your Book (And How To Beat Fear)

Why You're Afraid To Write Your Book (And How To Beat Fear)

Master these fears and begin writing that manuscript you've been wanting to create for a long time.
Tucker Max | 7 min read
J.K. Rowling and Stephen King Top Reader's Legacy List of The World's Most Popular Authors

J.K. Rowling and Stephen King Top Reader's Legacy List of The World's Most Popular Authors

Reader-advocate website releases its 2015 list of most-followed writers.
Ken Dunn | 3 min read
3 Ways to Sell More Copies of Your Non-Fiction Books

3 Ways to Sell More Copies of Your Non-Fiction Books

Did you know that giving more books away can actually help you increase sales in the long run? Read on.
Ken Dunn | 5 min read
Ebook Susbscription Service Oyster Is Closing Up Shop

Ebook Susbscription Service Oyster Is Closing Up Shop

The company's co-founders are reportedly joining Google.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Apple to Pay $450 Million After Losing Federal Appeal in E-Books Case
Apple

Apple to Pay $450 Million After Losing Federal Appeal in E-Books Case

The consumer electronics giant was found to have orchestrated a conspiracy with publishers to increase e-book prices.
2 min read
25 Amazing Business Books From 2014
Books

25 Amazing Business Books From 2014

Whether you are looking for inspiration, practical advice or insight, there is more than one book offering exactly that.
John Rampton | 9 min read
Obama's DOJ Is Bringing Its Big Guns to the Apple eBook Appeal
Legal

Obama's DOJ Is Bringing Its Big Guns to the Apple eBook Appeal

The primary job of the Solicitor General's office is to argue cases before the Supreme Court. Why is it taking Amazon's side on this appeal?
Philip Elmer-DeWitt | 2 min read
To Make Your eBook a Success, Focus on These 4 Things
E-Books

To Make Your eBook a Success, Focus on These 4 Things

Ebooks are extremely valuable and effective tools for marketers as they position brands as thought leaders and allow audiences to engage with products and offerings through different lenses.
Larissa Russell | 10 min read
Apple's $450 Million eBook Settlement Gets Final Court Approval
Legal Issues

Apple's $450 Million eBook Settlement Gets Final Court Approval

The deal resolves claims it harmed consumers by conspiring with five publishers to raise e-book prices.
Reuters | 3 min read
Amazon Strikes Deal With Simon & Schuster on E-Book Prices
Pricing

Amazon Strikes Deal With Simon & Schuster on E-Book Prices

The months-long standoff has ended, with an agreement on the future price of e-books.
Reuters | 1 min read
How to Create eBooks That Will Help Boost Your Marketing Strategy
E-Books

How to Create eBooks That Will Help Boost Your Marketing Strategy

A diverse content marketing strategy is a must for any modern day marketer. Here is how to make your next eBook is as powerful as possible.
Jon Salm | 5 min read
Should You Self-Publish or Commercially Publish Your Book?
Books

Should You Self-Publish or Commercially Publish Your Book?

Many entrepreneurs recognize that publishing a book can help drive business. But the decision about whether to publish on your own or try to get a deal with a mainstream publishing house depends on your business goals.
Dorie Clark | 4 min read
10 Truths About Self-Publishing for Entrepreneurs With a Book Idea
Self-Publishing

10 Truths About Self-Publishing for Entrepreneurs With a Book Idea

Writing a book is maddeningly difficult but selling it is an even harder job.
Kimanzi Constable | 7 min read
Amazon Blocks Disney DVD Orders as Pricing War With Hachette Rages On
Ecommerce

Amazon Blocks Disney DVD Orders as Pricing War With Hachette Rages On

Amid divisive contract disputes, the Walt Disney Company is the latest multimedia giant to find itself in Amazon's crosshairs.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read