My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

E-commerce

Why This Online Clothing Company Started Sharing Its Profits With Brick-and-Mortar Stores
Retail

Why This Online Clothing Company Started Sharing Its Profits With Brick-and-Mortar Stores

To calm the nerves of traditional shops and department stores (and grow their customer base), Ledbury made a drastic offering.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How to Handle Negative Comments and Keep Your E-Commerce Customers Happy

How to Handle Negative Comments and Keep Your E-Commerce Customers Happy

Negative comments can actually help build a better business if they are heard and get the attention they deserve.
Kumail Hemani | 5 min read
6 Easy Tips to Instantly Save Money on Your Ecommerce Strategy

6 Easy Tips to Instantly Save Money on Your Ecommerce Strategy

Know those ads that follow you around after you've looked at shoes? You need those. (The ads and the shoes.)
Jason Parks | 6 min read
Bold, New Ecommerce Businesses Are the Ones Holding Sway in the Online Marketplace

Bold, New Ecommerce Businesses Are the Ones Holding Sway in the Online Marketplace

Customers have more online choices than ever before -- and shoppers are buying into the concept.
Pratik Dholakiya | 5 min read
Facebook Opens Marketplace to Take on eBay and Craigslist

Facebook Opens Marketplace to Take on eBay and Craigslist

It will roll out in the U.S., UK, Australia and New Zealand in the coming days.
Matt Brian | 2 min read

More From This Topic

15 Tips for Designing a Mobile Friendly Ecommerce Website
Websites

15 Tips for Designing a Mobile Friendly Ecommerce Website

If you don't already have one, here are some tips to help you create a solid e-commerce website for mobile.
Due | 8 min read
Why You Shouldn't Give Up on Social Commerce (Infographic)
Infographics

Why You Shouldn't Give Up on Social Commerce (Infographic)

Few consumers directly purchase through social channels -- because they haven't quite figured it out yet.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
Amazon Is Cracking Down on Counterfeit Goods
Amazon

Amazon Is Cracking Down on Counterfeit Goods

Apparently by levying a sizeable fee to merchants and requiring loads of proof that the products are legit.
Timothy J. Seppala | 2 min read
Facebook Offering Refunds for Kids' In-App Purchases
Facebook

Facebook Offering Refunds for Kids' In-App Purchases

Parents have a lot of worries when it comes to their kids. Will little Timmy make it into a top college? Will Jamie make the team? Will you ever get a refund for the $3,000 your smaller child blew on in-app purchases using your smartphone or tablet?
David Murphy | 2 min read
Amazon Partners With Startups to Sell Crowdfunded Products
Amazon

Amazon Partners With Startups to Sell Crowdfunded Products

The online retailer is partnering with more than 25 crowdfunding platforms such as Indiegogo and venture capital firms to offer 200 products on the platform.
Reuters | 2 min read
Judge Says Bitcoin Isn't Really Money
Bitcoin

Judge Says Bitcoin Isn't Really Money

The ruling is good news for the defendant, who was accused of money laundering via bitcoin.
Don Reisinger | 2 min read
Take Ecommerce to the Next Level With These 4 Marketing Strategies
Ecommerce

Take Ecommerce to the Next Level With These 4 Marketing Strategies

Companies won't survive without a marketing strategy that radiates in many directions.
Erik Huberman | 6 min read
Vertical Is on the Horizon of the On-Demand Economy
On-Demand

Vertical Is on the Horizon of the On-Demand Economy

The visible on-demand boom signals a shift from horizontal business models to vertical marketplaces. Here's what lies ahead in the 'age of vertical.'
Tx Zhuo | 4 min read
How a New, Mobile-Friendly Website Gave a Fitness Company a Boost in Profits
The Fix

How a New, Mobile-Friendly Website Gave a Fitness Company a Boost in Profits

Fitlosophy's increased 65 percent in six months, thanks to Shopify's e-commerce platform.
Vanessa Richardson | 3 min read
SEC Investigating Alibaba's Accounting Practices
E-commerce

SEC Investigating Alibaba's Accounting Practices

The company has provided the SEC with information about its accounting for logistics unit as well as operating data from its Singles' Day shopping festival.
Reuters | 1 min read