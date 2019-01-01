My Queue

E-learning

India Leads the Global E-Learning Market with 6X Growth Since 2015

Online academia is tackling the trials of unemployment & skill-gap
Aastha Singal | 2 min read
Here's How The Future of Examinations in India is Digital

The Indian education sector is slowly but surely realising that it is imperative to re-think their education and examination methods as it stands to gain tremendously from digital transformation
Srikanth Ganesan | 3 min read
E-Learning Landscape In 2019

The boundless opportunities and possibilities that e-learning provides are simply undeniable
Kartik Bajoria | 6 min read
For Getting Udacity its Decision Making Powers

From Nanodegree Programs Expansion to Contributing to Unicorn Status, this CEO is on a roll
Rahul R | 2 min read
3 Ways E-learning is Changing the Education System for The Better

E-learning changed the face of the education system worldwide and as a result of it in India
Sarvesh Agrawal | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Is India's Education Sector Ready For Disruption?
Is India's Education Sector Ready For Disruption?

Edtech startups are making their presence felt in the $100 billion Indian education sector
Ashwin Damera | 4 min read
#3 Ways the Launch of Startup India Hub will Help Entrepreneurs
#3 Ways the Launch of Startup India Hub will Help Entrepreneurs

DIPP secretary Ramesh Abhishek has also announced that they have approached the Union Cabinet for an INR 2000 crore fund for startups
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
Why Corporate Training in India Is A $100 Bln Domestic Market in the Making
Why Corporate Training in India Is A $100 Bln Domestic Market in the Making

Next decade and a half will see the number of Indian companies in the Global Fortune 500 list growing to at least 100.
Subrata Ghosh | 4 min read
How Interactive Learning is Reining E-Learning Space in India
How Interactive Learning is Reining E-Learning Space in India

Interactive learning is a new found flexibility, which will contribute to a hybrid approach to learning that will soon dictate the path of education for years to come.
Aditya Malik | 4 min read