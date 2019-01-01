My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

e-sports

India is Embracing E-Sports & so Should Brands
e-sports

India is Embracing E-Sports & so Should Brands

The sheer magnitude of viewership of E-Sports is astoundingly three times of the NBA and double of the IPL viewership numbers
Mujahid Rupani | 5 min read
Is Live Fantasy Gaming the Next Big Thing in the Indian Sports Industry?

Is Live Fantasy Gaming the Next Big Thing in the Indian Sports Industry?

Sustainable gaming culture is a result of constant innovation and addition of edgy dimensions such as Live fantasy gaming.
Piyush Kumar | 4 min read