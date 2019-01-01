There are no Videos in your queue.
e-vehicle
Co-founded in October 2015 by Goldie Srivastava, the start-up has served over 15 million 'zero-pollution' rides over last 18 months.
The entrepreneur's electric scooter will hit markets early next year but has already created a stir
