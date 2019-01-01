My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Early Adopters

Stop Fixating on the 'Artificial' in AI Because It's Actually an Evolution of Our Own Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence

Stop Fixating on the 'Artificial' in AI Because It's Actually an Evolution of Our Own Intelligence

Systems that work alongside human intellect will make the most of technology to improve lives, safety and performance.
Chad Steelberg | 4 min read
Looking for a Smarter Home? Get Ready to Learn About Connectivity.

Looking for a Smarter Home? Get Ready to Learn About Connectivity.

Today's systems still have some evolving to do before consumers can be assured their devices will interact without hiccups.
Eyal Ronen | 5 min read
5 Ways to Make AI Work for Your Organization

5 Ways to Make AI Work for Your Organization

Leaderships needs to understand technology before companies attempt to capitalize on its potential.
Ben Reuveni | 7 min read
What Every Entrepreneur Must Understand About Their First 10 Customers

What Every Entrepreneur Must Understand About Their First 10 Customers

Find out how to turn your early adopters into lifelong brand evangelists.
Matt Villano | 3 min read
Would You Eat Lab-Grown Beef? This Startup Is Counting on It.

Would You Eat Lab-Grown Beef? This Startup Is Counting on It.

How do you get a wary public to embrace meat cultured from stem cells?
Laura Entis | 8 min read

More From This Topic

How a Startup for Flying Private Launched Lean
Control What You Can

How a Startup for Flying Private Launched Lean

The founder of a private aviation startup explains why it launched with one route first.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Martha Stewart Is Way More Into Tech Than You Ever Realized
Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart Is Way More Into Tech Than You Ever Realized

From flying drones around her farm to collecting old computers to being one of the first investors in Google, the iconic domestic goddess has a penchant for technology.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Early Adopters Are Great, But They Aren't Most Customers
Early Adopters

Early Adopters Are Great, But They Aren't Most Customers

This segment of the customer base is important for many reasons, but listening to them too much can lead to a slow death for your product.
Martin Zwilling | 4 min read
The Legacy Users You Might Meet in Enterprise Software Heaven
Software

The Legacy Users You Might Meet in Enterprise Software Heaven

Leverage the power of the champions of new technology at your company to address the resistors of change.
Himanshu Sareen | 5 min read
Why Early Adopters Will Win the Franchise Game
New technology

Why Early Adopters Will Win the Franchise Game

A 'don't-rock-the-boat' strategy is no longer an acceptable option.
Jason Daley | 10 min read
How to Attract (and Keep) Your First 100 Customers
Starting a Business

How to Attract (and Keep) Your First 100 Customers

If you're launching a new product, you'll need early adopters and experts to help you shape future versions and spread the word about your brand.
Eric Siu | 5 min read
Why It Pays Big to Be an Early Adopter in Franchising
Early Adopters

Why It Pays Big to Be an Early Adopter in Franchising

Getting in on the ground floor can lead to big things in a world where a relatively modest investment can turn into a profitable business.
Jason Daley | 9 min read
3 Memorable Ways to Launch a Product to Wow Customers
Marketing Strategy

3 Memorable Ways to Launch a Product to Wow Customers

Looking for early adopters? Make sure you have an effective strategy that will catch consumers by surprise and enhance their appreciation of your goods.
Gabrey Means & Cassie Hughes | 3 min read
Is Competition a Catalyst for Innovation?
Innovation

Is Competition a Catalyst for Innovation?

The products of rival firms can prompt and motivate a company to differentiate its offerings and invent new solutions.
Jason Johnson | 4 min read
4 Steps to Ace an Early-Adopter Culture
Innovation

4 Steps to Ace an Early-Adopter Culture

Encourage your staff to be tech-forward. Give them the time and tools to experiment
Kelli Richards | 4 min read