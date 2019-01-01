There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Earnings Reports
Tesla
It was Elon Musk's last earnings report as company chairman after an SEC settlement, at least for the next three years.
Also, Amazon surpassed analysts' estimates of per-share earnings by 103 percent. Here's everything you should know this quarter.
Things over at Snap have not been very smooth.
From the Echo to Prime to Music, Amazon is raking it in.
The Cambridge Analytica scandal arrived too late in the quarter to weaken the tech giant's financial performance or user count.
More From This Topic
Profits
How much money did you lose last year that you could still be hanging on to?
Walmart
Here's what you need to know about the world's largest private-sector employer.
Snapchat
Facebook may have copied some of Snapchat's features, but the newer app that's been embraced by a younger demographic is still growing.
Amazon
It depends heavily on its cloud business, not ecommerce.
PayPal
The company, which is facing increasing competition from rival digital payment services by Apple, Samsung and Square, is tying up with retailers, airlines and other companies to drive growth
Facebook
It also announced it will create a new class of non-voting shares in a move aimed at letting Mark Zuckerberg give away his wealth without relinquishing control of the social media juggernaut he founded.
Nintendo
Its first mobile title launched in March, Miitomo, was more of a social networking application, leaving investors and fans awaiting games based on bestselling franchises such as 'Super Mario Bros.'
Twitter
'We've never had more focus as a company, as a development team. I want to make sure that Twitter is the place that you check first thing to start your day,' he said.
eBay
The ecommerce company has been executing its plan to offer a bigger selection of products, new brands and more small-business sellers on its platform.
Earnings Reports
The company's shares have more than halved in value since co-founder Jack Dorsey returned as CEO in July.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?