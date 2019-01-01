My Queue

earthquakes

Virtual Reality Is Proving a Powerful Vehicle for Disaster Relief, Social Causes
Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality Is Proving a Powerful Vehicle for Disaster Relief, Social Causes

Virtual-reality movies are more than just cool -- they can be a catalyst for good.
Brian Patrick Eha | 4 min read
U.S. Entrepreneurs, AlleyNYC Rally to Send Aid to Nepal

U.S. Entrepreneurs, AlleyNYC Rally to Send Aid to Nepal

Entrepreneurs from around the world have become leading fundraisers for aid to help the survivors in the massive earthquake that struck Nepal Saturday.
Ray Hennessey | 2 min read
This Startup Is Making Stylish Earthquake Survival Kits

This Startup Is Making Stylish Earthquake Survival Kits

A film director and a stylist are bringing pampering to preparedness.
Jenna Schnuer | 4 min read
6 Earthquake Preparedness Tips for Business Owners

6 Earthquake Preparedness Tips for Business Owners

Everything you need to know to protect yourself, your employees and your property in the event of an earthquake.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read