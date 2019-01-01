There are no Videos in your queue.
Easter
Everyone's favorite Easter candy is now a pizza topping.
How brands have focused on selling specialty products during an especially hot (or cold) time.
There are some hidden gems in the rabbit hole that is the Internet.
In the week before Easter last year, Americans bought $823 million in creme-filled eggs, chocolate rabbits and colored marshmallow Peeps, according to Nielsen data.
McDonald's is adding a Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry to the menu.
Pope Francis
The burger chain has officially invited the pope over for lunch.
Success Stories
Candy and Easter go hand in hand. Some of the sweet treats in your basket are also big business for these companies.
