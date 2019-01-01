My Queue

Easter

For Easter, Pizza Gets a Makeover With Cadbury Creme Eggs

Everyone's favorite Easter candy is now a pizza topping.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
Shamrock Shakes and Pumpkin Spice Lattes: the Best-Branded Food for Every Season

How brands have focused on selling specialty products during an especially hot (or cold) time.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
10 Internet Easter Eggs to Hunt for This Sunday (Infographic)

There are some hidden gems in the rabbit hole that is the Internet.
Carly Okyle | 1 min read
For Candy Companies, Easter Is the Sweetest Day of the Year

In the week before Easter last year, Americans bought $823 million in creme-filled eggs, chocolate rabbits and colored marshmallow Peeps, according to Nielsen data.
Mark Fahey | 4 min read
The Easter Bunny's About to Get 'McFlurried' in Australia

McDonald's is adding a Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry to the menu.
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read

Red Robin Promises Free Lenten Crab Cake Burger If Pope Francis Visits
The burger chain has officially invited the pope over for lunch.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
3 Entrepreneurs Who Turned Easter Into Sweet Business
Candy and Easter go hand in hand. Some of the sweet treats in your basket are also big business for these companies.
Matthew Toren | 4 min read