eBay

Side Hustle

14 Easy Ways to Make Extra Money at Home

A side income feels like being rich if you already have a day job that covers the bills.
R.L. Adams | 11 min read
Amazon vs. eBay: The Future of Online Shopping

The future of ecommerce, no matter the platform, is rock solid.
Jacky Chou | 5 min read
EBay Is the Single Most Influential Company of the Modern Era

Where would Facebook, Airbnb or Square be without eBay?
Brian McCullough | 5 min read
Rent the Runway Partners With WeWork

Plus, eBay launches Instant Selling, a service that helps users sell their old smartphones, and the customizable glasses brand for kids Pair Eyewear announces the close of a $1 million seed round.
Venturer | 1 min read
EBay Takes Amazon to Court! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read

eBay Accuses Amazon of Trying to Steal Sellers
Amazon

According to eBay, Amazon employees sent thousands of messages to eBay sellers to get them to move over to Amazon Marketplace. This could mean Amazon has broken California law as well as its own user agreement.
Adam Smith | 2 min read
The First 5 Steps to Launching a Successful Ecommerce Business
Ecommerce

Make sure you get the right information at the right time.
Brian Roberts | 6 min read
Apple, Microsoft and Other Tech Giants Will Support Transgender Student's Case
Politics

PayPal, eBay and IBM will also sign the amicus brief to support his legal battle.
Mariella Moon | 1 min read
2 Entrepreneurs Disrupting the Reseller Marketplace
Disruption

Their idea: a company that takes out the middleman and simplifies the reselling process.
Mike Wood | 4 min read
This Buying and Selling Mobile App Just Raised $119 Million
Mobile

OfferUp delivers a good alternative to Craigslist and eBay -- and engages users as much as Snapchat.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
Why and Where You Should Expand Your Ecommerce Empire
Ecommerce

Take these careful considerations before listing your products on different marketplaces, such as eBay, Etsy and Amazon.
Matt Orlic | 6 min read
Why It's Nearly Impossible To Stop This Amazon and eBay Scheme
Amazon

This Amazon and eBay scheme is driving some entrepreneurs nuts.
Jason Feifer | 15+ min read
Anonymous Bidder Pays $3.46 Million for Warren Buffett Lunch
Warren Buffett

The successful bidder and up to seven friends can dine with Buffett at the Smith & Wollensky steak house in Manhattan. All topics are fair game, apart from where Buffett will invest next.
Reuters | 2 min read
More Buyers and Stubhub Help eBay Beat Earnings Expectations
eBay

The ecommerce company has been executing its plan to offer a bigger selection of products, new brands and more small-business sellers on its platform.
Reuters | 2 min read
Henry Ford Used His Name. eBay Put the 'e' in Everything. Uber... Well, It's Just Too Weird to Ignore.
Entrepreneur Network

Bolanile Maté of Be Better Paris talks about why entrepreneurs over time have used drastically different strategies in picking names for their businesses.
Entrepreneur Network | 1 min read