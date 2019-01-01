My Queue

Eco-system

Entrepreneurs Straight Outta School
Formally incorporating a subject into curriculum that prepares them towards entrepreneurship is definitely a new trend.
Sugandh Singh | 5 min read
"It Takes 26 Days to Start a Business, We Want to Bring it Down to Six Days"

India has a huge young population and it can be turned into a huge workforce, provided that they are skilled in the proper way.
Punita Sabharwal | 4 min read
India's Architect for Equalization Levy

"It is essentially about the bargaining power between the start-up and the foreign company as to who will bear how much amount."
Sandeep Soni | 3 min read
Is 'Google Tax' Making Start-Ups a Tax Scapegoat ?

This directly pushes up their cost of acquiring customers and quite possibly hit their growth metrics.
Sandeep Soni | 5 min read