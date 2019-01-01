There are no Videos in your queue.
Econduce
Scaleups
Con un servicio de scooters eléctricos compartidos, Econduce ha triplicado el número de sus unidades en tres años y generado 54 empleos, gracias a su capacidad de adaptarse a los cambios y hacer su servicio cada vez más conveniente.
Esta empresa ha logrado convertir a los scooters en una opción poco contaminante para una ciudad con amplios problemas de movilidad.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
