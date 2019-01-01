My Queue

Economía digital

7 habilidades que todo egresado universitario deberá tener en el 2025
Columnas

El pasado 6 de marzo se realizó en la Ciudad de México el evento Education Makeover organizado por Club Lía, con el objetivo de remodelar la educación con cambios prácticos en la forma de educar y entender a las nuevas generaciones.
Lourdes Ibáñez | 5 min read
5 razones por las que tu negocio necesita de la economía digital

El experto Irving Wladawsky-Berger compartió con Entrepreneur algunas ideas sobre el veloz avance de este sector.
Ricardo Dorantes | 5 min read