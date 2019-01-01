My Queue

Economic Conditions

Staying Calm Is the Best Response to a Down Market
Leadership

Staying Calm Is the Best Response to a Down Market

Sometimes, the best you can do is just not making the situation worse.
Daniel Neiditch | 5 min read
These Are 3 Little-Known Metrics That May Tell Us if a Recession Is Coming

These Are 3 Little-Known Metrics That May Tell Us if a Recession Is Coming

Because one IS coming. Sometime.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
The Number of New Startups Is Down -- and That's OK

The Number of New Startups Is Down -- and That's OK

The apparent decline in small businesses is not the national emergency some have made it out to be.
Robert D. Atkinson and Michael Lind | 6 min read
5 Entrepreneurs Share How They're Hedging for an Economic Downturn

5 Entrepreneurs Share How They're Hedging for an Economic Downturn

The best businesses prepare for the worst.
The Oracles | 7 min read
4 Distractions You Must Stop Stressing Over If You Want to Succeed

4 Distractions You Must Stop Stressing Over If You Want to Succeed

You can't change the past but if you focus on the present you can change your future.
Zech Newman | 3 min read

Bringing About a New Economic Reality Demands Vigilance and Hard Work
Economic Recovery

Bringing About a New Economic Reality Demands Vigilance and Hard Work

Many factors led to our current economic state.
Michael Mamas | 3 min read
6 Life-Saving Tips How to Stay Afloat in an Economic Storm
recession

6 Life-Saving Tips How to Stay Afloat in an Economic Storm

Turbulent times call for a judicious application of cost cutting and clear-eyed risk taking, of strong leadership and shared sacrifice. All hands on deck.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
Harvard Says That Entrepreneurship Is the Brightest Spot in a Crappy Economy
Economic Conditions

Harvard Says That Entrepreneurship Is the Brightest Spot in a Crappy Economy

The U.S. is fertile ground for entrepreneurs, but political dysfunction undermines our country's strengths and perpetuates its weaknesses, according to a new report from the Harvard Business School.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
China's Robotics Rush Shows How Its Debt Can Get Out of Control
Robots

China's Robotics Rush Shows How Its Debt Can Get Out of Control

Down a side street bracketed by massage parlors and cheap hotels in this city on the banks of the Yangtze River, a humanoid food service robot trundles around the corner of a table in a cafe, red eyes flashing in tune with synthesized classical music.
Reuters | 7 min read
Focus on Core Strengths So You Can Run Leaner in Uncertain Times
Economic Conditions

Focus on Core Strengths So You Can Run Leaner in Uncertain Times

Economic and political transitions provide the perfect incentive to define your business model and evaluate shifting opportunities.
Scott Schneider | 4 min read
Who Are America's Most Optimistic Workers?
Employee Morale

Who Are America's Most Optimistic Workers?

A poll by online salary database PayScale reveals which industries have the most confident employees.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
In a Sea of Economic Volatility, Financial Stability Is Needed More Than Ever
Investors

In a Sea of Economic Volatility, Financial Stability Is Needed More Than Ever

Throughout all the economic turmoil, one investment vehicle offers a sense of relief.
Chris Oberbeck | 4 min read
5 Signs That Your Competitors Are Lazy
Competition

5 Signs That Your Competitors Are Lazy

Examine your competition and use these strategies to get ahead of them online.
Tony Messer | 7 min read
U.S. Small-Business Confidence Hits New Two-Year Low
Small Businesses

U.S. Small-Business Confidence Hits New Two-Year Low

There are persistent worries about sales and profits, the latest indication that economic growth braked sharply in the first quarter.
Reuters | 2 min read
Regardless of Outcome, Sanders Has Shed Light on the Problem of Income Inequality
Economic Conditions

Regardless of Outcome, Sanders Has Shed Light on the Problem of Income Inequality

Politics aside, Bernie Sanders has at least made Americans think about crushing student-loan debt and more.
Lucinda Honeycutt | 4 min read