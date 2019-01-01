There are no Videos in your queue.
Economic Downturn
business cycles
The financial crisis of 2007-2009 can tell the prescient business owner how to prepare for any downturn that may be on the horizon.
Many factors led to our current economic state.
Oh, it was no walk in the park, but the structural transformation begun in 2008 has offered opportunity, too.
If you have no fear, you haven't been in business long enough to know better.
Turbulent times call for a judicious application of cost cutting and clear-eyed risk taking, of strong leadership and shared sacrifice. All hands on deck.
More From This Topic
Economic Downturn
Entrepreneurship is not all good times. In fact, surviving business setbacks is the defining charachetistic of being an entrepreneur.
Economic Downturn
The Great Recession panicked many business leaders into rash moves that weakened their companies. Make adjustments but don't abandon what built your brand.
Business Ideas
Industries that perform well in the midst of economic uncertainty do just fine in good times, too.
Starting a Business
Republican presidential candidate and former Mass. Gov. Mitt Romney set fact-checkers scrambling during this week's debate when he stated that new business startups were at 30-year lows.
Growth Strategies
Business owners have been hit harder than others in the Great Recession, largely due to their greater share of home-equity debt. Here's what's needed for a small-business recovery.
Finance
How home price declines have contributed to tight credit for small businesses.
Franchises
The current economic climate has led some folks to explore investing in franchise businesses, and significant numbers of them are willing to dip into personal or retirement savings to make the move.
Growth Strategies
The downturn has created two classes of business owners, according to a recent survey. Here's what the movers do that the head-shakers don't.
Growth Strategies
What can you do to get ready for another downturn? Here are 10 ideas for how to position your business for success despite tough times.
Finance
This week's stock-market crash(es) and downgrading of America's credit rating leave business owners asking: Is this the new normal?
