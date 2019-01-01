My Queue

Economic Downturn

Times Are Good, so Start Working Now to Make Your Small Business Recession-Proof
business cycles

Times Are Good, so Start Working Now to Make Your Small Business Recession-Proof

The financial crisis of 2007-2009 can tell the prescient business owner how to prepare for any downturn that may be on the horizon.
Eyal Lifshitz | 6 min read
Bringing About a New Economic Reality Demands Vigilance and Hard Work

Bringing About a New Economic Reality Demands Vigilance and Hard Work

Many factors led to our current economic state.
Michael Mamas | 3 min read
The Last 8 Years Were Pretty Good for Many Entrepreneurs

The Last 8 Years Were Pretty Good for Many Entrepreneurs

Oh, it was no walk in the park, but the structural transformation begun in 2008 has offered opportunity, too.
Phil La Duke | 6 min read
Here's a Strategy for This Year: Be Afraid

Here's a Strategy for This Year: Be Afraid

If you have no fear, you haven't been in business long enough to know better.
Gene Marks | 5 min read
6 Life-Saving Tips How to Stay Afloat in an Economic Storm

6 Life-Saving Tips How to Stay Afloat in an Economic Storm

Turbulent times call for a judicious application of cost cutting and clear-eyed risk taking, of strong leadership and shared sacrifice. All hands on deck.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Never Let a Downturn Crush You
Economic Downturn

Never Let a Downturn Crush You

Entrepreneurship is not all good times. In fact, surviving business setbacks is the defining charachetistic of being an entrepreneur.
Ritika Puri | 7 min read
5 Smart Moves in Good Times and Not-So-Good Times
Economic Downturn

5 Smart Moves in Good Times and Not-So-Good Times

The Great Recession panicked many business leaders into rash moves that weakened their companies. Make adjustments but don't abandon what built your brand.
Richard Weissman | 5 min read
The Top 10 Small Business Bets, Post-Recession and Next Recession
Business Ideas

The Top 10 Small Business Bets, Post-Recession and Next Recession

Industries that perform well in the midst of economic uncertainty do just fine in good times, too.
David Nilssen | 5 min read
Is Romney Right About Startup Rates Dropping? (Opinion)
Starting a Business

Is Romney Right About Startup Rates Dropping? (Opinion)

Republican presidential candidate and former Mass. Gov. Mitt Romney set fact-checkers scrambling during this week's debate when he stated that new business startups were at 30-year lows.
Scott Shane | 2 min read
Small-Business Owners Still Waiting for a Rebound (Opinion)
Growth Strategies

Small-Business Owners Still Waiting for a Rebound (Opinion)

Business owners have been hit harder than others in the Great Recession, largely due to their greater share of home-equity debt. Here's what's needed for a small-business recovery.
Scott Shane | 3 min read
The Home-Equity Credit Crunch (Opinion)
Finance

The Home-Equity Credit Crunch (Opinion)

How home price declines have contributed to tight credit for small businesses.
Scott Shane | 3 min read
Will the Economy Make You a Franchise Owner?
Franchises

Will the Economy Make You a Franchise Owner?

The current economic climate has led some folks to explore investing in franchise businesses, and significant numbers of them are willing to dip into personal or retirement savings to make the move.
Dinah Wisenberg Brin
Entrepreneurs: Are You a Mover -- Or a Head-Shaker?
Growth Strategies

Entrepreneurs: Are You a Mover -- Or a Head-Shaker?

The downturn has created two classes of business owners, according to a recent survey. Here's what the movers do that the head-shakers don't.
Carol Tice
A 10-Step Double-Dip Survival Guide for Entrepreneurs
Growth Strategies

A 10-Step Double-Dip Survival Guide for Entrepreneurs

What can you do to get ready for another downturn? Here are 10 ideas for how to position your business for success despite tough times.
Carol Tice
Entrepreneurs Ask: Will the Downturn Ever End?
Finance

Entrepreneurs Ask: Will the Downturn Ever End?

This week's stock-market crash(es) and downgrading of America's credit rating leave business owners asking: Is this the new normal?
Carol Tice