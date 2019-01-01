Economic Policies

There are no Videos in your queue.
Eric Holder, the first African American to hold the position of U.S. Attorney General, will be working on "fair housing and public accommodation issues."
The tech industry plans to release an open letter charting a dozen policy recommendations for the candidates running in the Nov. 8 presidential election.
Technology will continue to cost less but borrowing is becoming more expensive. Don't expect much substantial from Washington in an election year.
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies aren't enough to develop the next tech hub.
With state budgets being cut, former SBA chief Karen Mills discusses how local economic growth does not necessarily need radical innovation to prosper. Rather governors can harness resources of existing institutions and people to attract capital and create jobs.
The percentage of adults thankful for the economic situation in the U.S. is lower than in 2010 and about a fifth of what it was in the mid-1980s, according to a new poll.
What will happen if the U.S. defaults on its debt obligations? Here are 7 possible outcomes -- and they don't look good.
In the sharing economy, customers are your sellers, buyers and inventory. While efficient, the model may attract unwanted questions from regulators, as many startups are beginning to learn firsthand.
With the dubious honor of filing for the biggest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, cuts to various economic development programs may not be far off. Startups are unmoved, however.
The growing nest of small businesses in Cuba could be a sign of a society less dependent on the state.
With the Presidential election just around the corner, we break down the candidates' stance on small business, jobs and the economy.
Interest is high in supporting youth entrepreneurship and often seen as a way to help create jobs and turn the economy. But a closer look at the issues shows that these notions may be little more than wishful thinking.
The solution for policy makers looking to reduce the longstanding disparity between the sexes may depend largely on why the gap continues.
