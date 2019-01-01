My Queue

Economists

Will Obamacare Still Spur Entrepreneurship? Economists Weigh In

Health reform's roll-out has had its problems, but three economists feel it still has a chance to boost small business growth.
Arlene Weintraub | 5 min read
Ronald Coase, Lighthouses and Elon Musk

Many entrepreneurs may not know Ronald Coase, but their work has benefited from his ideas.
Ray Hennessey | 4 min read
The Economist at the Forefront of the Farm-to-Table Movement

This business analyst is an unlikely leader in the economics of food localization.
Bruce Schoenfeld | 3 min read