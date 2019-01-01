There are no Videos in your queue.
Ed Tech
Companies that carve out sustainable business models as part of those ecosystems are likely to be the next ed tech darlings of the VC world.
Despite some flame-outs, these entrepreneurs are turning solid education technology into big business.
There are serious challenges startups must overcome to be successful, as in any industry.
This sector is ripe for disruption, investment and rapid growth, while offering the coveted opportunity to dramatically alter people's lives.
Technology, often applied by inspired entrepreneurs, is disrupting how people of all ages receive the training everyone needs to thrive.
Technology
Entrepreneurs seeking to market to educators would benefit from understanding how new apps and tools align with schools' day-to-day needs.
Adobe and Prezi are the latest companies to join the White House's ConnectED initiative, which aims to get 99 percent of America's students connected to the Internet in the next 5 years.
Entrepreneurs
With the ed-tech movement continuing to gain steam, entrepreneurs are jumping on the chance to disrupt an age-old industry. Here are three ways how.
Entrepreneurs
Investment in education technology has tripled in the past decade. We take a look at three startups seeking to solve big problems in today's schools.
Technology
Startups with an educational focus are moving to the head of the class with investors.
