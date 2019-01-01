My Queue

EdgeRank

3 Critical Questions to Ask Yourself Before Posting to Facebook
Marketing

Posting to Facebook is simple, right? Not so fast. Here are three gut-check questions to help prompt maximum engagement.
Brian Patrick Eha
5 Things You Need to Know About Facebook's Edgerank Algorithm

Engaging content and interactivity can help boost your visibility with fans.
Jason Falls | 5 min read
Are Facebook Posts Penalized by Using Third-Party Tools?

If a new report is to be believed, using a third-party tool to post Facebook updates may actually do more harm than good.
Mikal E. Belicove