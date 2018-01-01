Edibles
Cannabis
Business Is Booming for Product You Don't Inhale
Go ahead and bogart that joint: Smoking is just one way to consume marijuana and might eventually become the least common way to do it.
More From This Topic
week in weed
Video: This Week in Weed (August 6-10)
Cannabis breathalyzers show up in select cities, and Canadian dogs show up at the vet stoned out of their minds.
Edibles
5 Recipes for Sweet Success in the Cannabis Candy Market
Cannabis-infused candy is a booming category. It's also ultra-competitive.
Edibles
5 Things You Need to Know About Edibles
Whether you cook them at home or purchase them at a store, here are some edible facts to digest.