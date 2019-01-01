My Queue

Editor's Note

To Succeed, Just Follow This Six-Step Plan
Ready For Anything

Stuck trying to figure out what's next? Just start moving.
Jason Feifer | 5 min read
The Best Way To Get What You Want? Focus On Your Customers' Needs.

Forget your own desires, and lead with the value you can provide.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
The Best Employees Have Side Hustles -- Here's Why

How does an entrepreneur get started? By busting out of someone else's box.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
Every Entrepreneur Has Imposter Syndrome. Here's Why We Need to Talk About It.

Everyone feels the same way, but no one will admit it. Let's break the stalemate.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
Make That Bold Move Now -- and Avoid Looking Back With Regret

Entrepreneurs live to push boundaries, but fear can cause us to second-guess our gut. Don't. Act now.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read

I Became a Better Marketer When I Started Thinking Like an Entrepreneur
Editor's Note

When you think the way entrepreneurs think, you see everything around you differently.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
The Next Generation of Entrepreneurs Are Amazing. Let's Support Them!
Editor's Note

We need to stop the division between 'older generation' and 'younger generation.' That holds both sides back.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
The Secret to Finding a Great Mentor: Don't Ask to Be Mentored
Ready For Anything

Many entrepreneurs think of mentorship all wrong. And that means they're missing the great mentors in front of them.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
Change Is Inevitable. Here's How to Start Preparing Right Now.
Editor's Note

Four important words: Work your next job.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
Stop Sacrificing Your Future by Clinging to Your Past
Ready For Anything

Here's the most important lesson you can learn from your past.
Jason Feifer | 5 min read
Why You Need to Always Be Questioning Yourself
Editor's Note

We should always be asking: Why am I doing this? And can I do it better?
Jason Feifer | 7 min read
How to Figure Out What Your Time Is Worth
Project Grow

It's time to admit we can't do everything. And that's for the better.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
Embrace Your Setbacks -- and Use Them to Your Advantage
Editor's Note

We're either the sum of our setbacks or the sum of our triumphs. Choose the latter.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
This Trick Will Help You Promote Yourself Without Coming Off as Self-Centered
Communication

The first rule of talking about you: It's not really about you.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
How to Take the Right Risks
Editor's Note

Be bold. Be daring. Be out there. But first, be sure it's the right bet to take.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read