Edomex

Verificación Edoméx: Extienden por un año la vigencia de esta constancia
Coronavirus

Verificación Edoméx: Extienden por un año la vigencia de esta constancia

La constancia será válida para el año 2020 por única ocasión y el próximo periodo de verificación será hasta el primer semestre 2021.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read