Edtech industry

These Edupreneurs are Aligning Investors with their Vision and Disrupting the Industry
These Edupreneurs are Aligning Investors with their Vision and Disrupting the Industry

Entrepreneur India interacts with Chaitanya Kalipatnapu, Co-Founder, and Ashwin Damera Co-Founder and Director of Eruditus Executive Education who are on a mission give a new dimension to edutech sector
Bhavya Kaushal | 4 min read
Deciding Between Cool Videos & Holistic Tech-Integrated Learning

With increased mobile tech, we have more flexibility, reach and personalization and accordingly, the role of the teacher needs to evolve to be more effective in providing personalized education
Vivek Varshney | 4 min read
This 1 Particular Area of EdTech Is Ripe for Disruption. 3 Things You Need to Know.

One major issue within education has yet to be solved: the unbelievably high price of college textbooks.
Andrew Medal | 6 min read
How EdTech Can Change the Future of Traditional Education System in India

Availability of low-cost and high-speed internet has made it possible for EdTech to reach a vast section of the Indian population
Amit Kapoor | 4 min read
Mobile Learning: The Future of Indian Education System

Previously deemed as elements of distraction among students, these pocket-sized devices are now emerging as the 'Mecca of learning'
Zishaan Hayath | 4 min read

How EdTech Will Revolutionize Learning in India?
How EdTech Will Revolutionize Learning in India?

Report says India's online education market is set to grow to $ 1.96 billion by 2021 from $ 247 million in 2016
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read
What Took Edtech so Long to Gain Ground?
Growth

After more than half a decade of tepidness, education technology or Edtech sector is finally coming out of its closet.
Sandeep Soni | 5 min read