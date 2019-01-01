My Queue

EdTech Startup

Startup Saturday: These Indian Startups Catch Softbank's Eye & Oyo Receives IT Notices
4 Things to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Mohit Sabharwal | 1 min read
Why the Indian Ed-Tech Sector Has Scope For at Least 10 Unicorns

Those who have been following the education sector sometime now know that every year is touted as the "year of education" – but not much seems to happen!
Mayank Kumar | 5 min read
Deciding Between Cool Videos & Holistic Tech-Integrated Learning

With increased mobile tech, we have more flexibility, reach and personalization and accordingly, the role of the teacher needs to evolve to be more effective in providing personalized education
Vivek Varshney | 4 min read
India's First Ed-tech Unicorn on How It's Revamping Education

After a $400 Million fundraise Byju Is Now Valued at $3.6 Billion
Punita Sabharwal | 8 min read
These Experts Argue Why Revolution in Indian Education Can Come Only Through Tech Innovation

Edtech companies can democratize education by bringing quality learning across geographies and socio-economic boundaries at a much lower cost
Baishali Mukherjee | 5 min read

Decoding Byju's Journey From Start-up to Unicorn
Byju

The edtech startup is now a part of India's prestigious unicorn club with $1 billion in estimated worth.
Sandeep Soni | 3 min read
This 1 Particular Area of EdTech Is Ripe for Disruption. 3 Things You Need to Know.
Edtech industry

One major issue within education has yet to be solved: the unbelievably high price of college textbooks.
Andrew Medal | 6 min read
#6 Things to Watch Out for While Starting an EdTech Startup
EdTech Startup

Each startup in EdTech space today promises to transform education, beat the competition and ultimately change the way knowledge is imparted
Amit Kapoor | 5 min read
How EdTech Can Change the Future of Traditional Education System in India
EdTech Startup

Availability of low-cost and high-speed internet has made it possible for EdTech to reach a vast section of the Indian population
Amit Kapoor | 4 min read
Is India's Education Sector Ready For Disruption?
Education

Edtech startups are making their presence felt in the $100 billion Indian education sector
Ashwin Damera | 4 min read
Guru Takes the Tech Path
TECH25

'Reinventing a module of education which is more appropriate for students of the mobile generation'
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
India's Biggest Edtech Entrepreneur Urges Students to Become Life-long Learners
Education

BYJU's app now creates personalized learn journeys for individual students says its founders.
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
'An MBA Degree Will Become Important As We Move Ahead'
EdTech Startup

With the Trump government making strict visa rules, there's uncertainty among Indian students about pursuing MBA in the US
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
How Edtech Helps Students Get Good Job Opportunities
EdTech Startup

More than 900 EdTech start-ups came into existence in the past two years and are trying to influence the $100 billion education sector in India.
Tanmoy Ray | 6 min read
Education Revolution: #3 Industry Trends that Are Set to Make a Difference
Education

The interactive pedagogy is going to be a key emerging trend in this sector.
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read