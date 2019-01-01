My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Educating Customers

Why Did So Many Contractors Once Fear 'This Old House?'
Educating Customers

Why Did So Many Contractors Once Fear 'This Old House?'

Teaching potential clients how to do what you do is good marketing.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
Looptworks' Scott Hamlin on Educating Customers While Having Fun

Looptworks' Scott Hamlin on Educating Customers While Having Fun

The co-founder of an upcycling company describes the benefits of being fun and engaging when educating customers.