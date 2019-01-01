My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

education consultant

Why Indian Institutions Need Education Consulting Firms Now
indian education

Why Indian Institutions Need Education Consulting Firms Now

Indian institutions are fast catching up with foreign institutions and global best practices but there are a few challenges that still need to be addressed
Kalpesh Banker | 3 min read